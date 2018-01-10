Boeing's aftermarket push is bound to include growth through acquisition, but fasteners and consumables specialist KLX is not the ideal candidate, Canaccord Genuity analyst Ken Herbert suggests. KLX, spun out of B/E Aerospace in 2014, announced Dec. 22 it was "reviewing strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value" — Wall Street-speak for evaluating sales or spin-off options. Canaccord sees distribution as "a natural and very complimentary way for [Boeing Global Services (BGS)] ...
