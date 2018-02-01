Boeing's Global Services (BGS) business, fresh off a strong fourth quarter and a year-over-year expansion rate by most measures beat the aftermarket as a whole, will continue to lean primarily on organic growth in its climb to $50 billion in annual revenue, company CEO Dennis Muilenburg says. "We still see organic growth as a primary engine here," Muilenburg told analysts Jan. 31. "And continuing to outpace the market, growing at 5% to 6% a year at the start, is a good start. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing Standing By Organic Aftermarket Growth Strategy".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.