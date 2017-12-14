Boeing is anticipating the “healthy growth” of its AnalytX platform in pace with the needs of its customers, while also planning to ramp up its analytics offerings in 2018. AnalytX was unveiled at this year’s Paris Airshow in June as a unifying platform that counts the likes of Delta Air Lines and China Airlines as customers. In October, the OEM stated that it had 223 customers signed up to AnalytX. But despite being a new product and representing a further incursion into ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing Anticipates Healthy Growth For Analytics Platform".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.