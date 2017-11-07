Jet Yard completed this special disassembly of a Boeing 777 airframe from just behind the wings to the tail. These pieces were removed and sent to Boeing in Everett, WA, where they were used to help identify better ways to speed up the manufacturing process. Video footage courtesy of Jet Yard.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing 777 Special Disassembly".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.