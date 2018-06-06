LJUBLJUANA--Blue Air operates 29 Boeing 737s but is in the process of replacing the Classics with next-gen versions through 2020, says Adrian Ionascu, the Romanian low-cost carrier’s director of third-party contracts. It expects to receive its first of 12 -800 MAX aircraft in 2019. Of the 12, Blue Air is leasing six and directly purchasing six through Boeing. The carrier will take two per year, beginning next, says Ionascu, speaking at Aviation Week Network’s MRO BEER event. To ...
