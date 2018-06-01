Sponsored by RCM Aeroservices LTD Analysis of large volumes of data is nothing new to the aviation industry. For example, engine manufacturers have long been performing trend monitoring, utilizing information on engine operating parameters (fuel consumption, exhaust temperatures, fan vibration, etc.) to track the “health” of turbofan engines and manage removals and overhauls. This has translated into huge cost savings for airlines by providing them with accurate forecasts ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Big Data and the Airlines".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.