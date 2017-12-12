Hawaiian Airlines has been out of its most recent bankruptcy for 12 years, but the carrier is still seeing new benefits of financially advantageous deals with vendors that don't view the airline as a financial risk. "We're a fundamentally different carrier today than we were when [we were] bringing the company out of bankruptcy," COO Jonathan D. Snook said at the airline's recent investor day. "We had to settle for contracts with vendors that were suboptimal." On the MRO side, the recent ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Better Deals".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.