After some time in the paint shop, the Airbus BelugaXL’s exterior will now reflect its namesake. Sporting a special livery designed to look like an actual beluga whale, the first of five BelugaXL aircraft has just rolled out. The aquatic livery was the winner in a poll of six design choices voted on by 20,000 Airbus employees. Forty percent of participants chose the smiley design for the oversize air transporter, which is based on the A330-200 Freighter. Airbus decided to build the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "The BelugaXL Debuts Its New Aquatic Face".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.