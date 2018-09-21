BBA Aviation, the parent company of component OEM and MRO provider Ontic, has confirmed the acquisition of Firstmark, an aftermarket services provider of components and subsystems, for $97 million. The acquisition, subject to certain government and regulatory approvals, is expected to be finalized in late 2018 and will see the business become part of Ontic and be led by president and managing director Gareth Hall. In terms of financials, BBA Aviation says the $97m price consideration ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "BBA Aviation Acquires Aftermarket Provider Firstmark For $97 Million".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.