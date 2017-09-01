Central Florida-based MRO provider Avocet Aviation is launching a new “Stand Up for STEM” program to address the growing need for qualified labor in the industry. Aimed at promoting careers in MRO and improving readiness for the industry workforce, the program will consist of a three-year apprenticeship program that will roll out this fall and a co-op/internship initiative through a university that Avocet plans to announce in December. To accommodate the program, Avocet plans to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Avocet Aviation Aims To Address MRO Labor Shortage".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.