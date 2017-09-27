The Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority recently issued guidance on utilization of components removed or salvaged from another aircraft. The bulletin offers up recommendations for making continue-in-service determinations. Under Australian regulations, that determination does not require issuance of a maintenance release, provided of course that no maintenance is required to make the article serviceable. The privilege to conduct such an assessment was recently questioned in the U.S. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Australia Issues Airworthiness Bulletin Affirming Parts Recovery Privileges".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.