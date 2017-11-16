A new survey by enterprise resource planning and MRO software provider IFS has found that unplanned maintenance is the biggest challenge to maintaining aircraft operations, and maintenance managers see augmented reality technology as very useful in meeting this challenge. The survey asked for the views of 150 aviation professionals. Nearly 60% of the organizations surveyed cited the availability of aircraft for operations as the industry’s biggest challenge. Nearly half of those ...
