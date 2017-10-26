Australian investigators are developing a case study to examine how a safety management system (SMS) supports an airline during expansion as it works to accomodate growth and satisfy regulatory requirements. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) says the study stems from lessoned learned during its probe of a February 2014 incident involving an in-flight pitch disconnect on a Virgin Australia ATR 72 during an approach. The incident, which is still being investigated, caused ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ATSB Developing Case Study on Airline SMS".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.