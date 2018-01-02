Aviation Technical Services (ATS) was named Aviation Week’s 2016 Leading Independent MRO for its turnkey fleet integration service. The service, called Skyline, has helped ATS develop a reputation in the industry for its efficient and cost-effective aircraft transitions. Aviation Week had the chance to visit ATS’ flagship location in Everett, WA to see the Skyline program in action and learn more about what the MRO has in store for the future.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ATSâ€™ Skyline Program In Action".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.