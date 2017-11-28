ATR confirmed on Nov. 28 that the 72-500 regional aircraft has received certification from Transport Canada, the country’s airworthiness authority. Following the approval by the government department, Canadian carriers will now be eligible to operate the PW127M-powered aircraft either in a passenger or a cargo configuration. “Obtaining this certification will allow us to expand the operational scope of our family of aircraft”, said Alessandro Amendola, senior vice president ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ATR 72-500 Certified By Canadian Regulator".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.