Africa has enormous potential for MRO growth due to its relatively young aviation market and rapidly increasing population. What aftermarket needs do African carriers have and what untapped needs exist? Africa’s young carriers need an MRO having strong expertise in the field of aircraft maintenance as well as proven flexibility to support their operations. ATI is able to perform all kind of check for Airbus A320 family and Boeing 737NG in Casablanca, from the smallest to the heaviest ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ATI Plans Capability Expansions For New Gen Aircraft".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.