Deliveries of the Trent 1000 TEN can’t come quickly enough for Air New Zealand (ANZ), one of the inaugural operators of Rolls-Royce’s updated engine for the Boeing 787 family. Today (Dec. 7) the airline announced several cancellations and delays owing to earlier-than-expected maintenance for its older Trent 1000 engines. A lack of spare engines exacerbated the problem, and ANZ is now seeking replacement aircraft to fill the capacity gap. MRO demand for the Trent 1000 will ...
