It has been rather a busy week for GA Telesis, the Fort Lauderdale-based aerospace logistics, MRO and asset-financing company having announced two major business-expansion initiatives on two consecutive days this week. On Aug. 2, GA Telesis announced it was launching a specialized finance unit, called Structured Credit Products (SCP), to focus on structured financial solutions for airline, MRO, and OEM customers. SCP, which will be headed by Stuart Weinroth, initially will focus on expanding ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Another Source Of Financing for Leased Components, Engines".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.