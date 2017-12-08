American Airlines has become the first retrofit customer for Airbus’ new Airspace XL luggage bins, having contracted Services by Airbus to provide cabin upgrades for 202 A321s the Dallas area-based carrier has in service. The American A321 cabin-upgrade deal represents Airbus' largest-ever retrofit contract. According to Airbus, the new Airspace XL overhead luggage bins will provide 40 percent more storage volume for passengers' carry-on bags than the bins they will replace. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "American's Record Retrofit".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.