American Airlines plans to bring its CFM56-5B engine maintenance inhouse starting in October 2018. “Today, that engine overhaul work is performed by our GE Engine partners,” says David Seymour, the airlines’ senior vice president-integrated operations. American Airlines’ base in Tulsa, Oklahoma will perform the maintenance, repair and overhaul work and expects to input 45 CFM56-5B engines per year after it sets up the capability. The airlines’ contract for the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "American Airlines To Insource CFM56-5B MRO After GE Contract Expires".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.