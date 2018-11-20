Allegiant Air’s recent adoption of Airbus’s Skywise reliability service follows successful earlier use of Skywise services, notes Christian Toro, vice president for maintenance and engineering. These earlier services were predictive maintenance models based on the current Aircraft Condition Monitoring System data. “From these, we have identified actionable items from the cockpit oxygen system and aircraft bleed system,” Toro explains. “Using these models, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Allegiant Begins Fuller Exploitation of Skywise Power".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.