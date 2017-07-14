UK-headquartered AJW Group will work with Nigeria’s Aero Contractors to help restructure and upgrade its MRO support offering.

As part of the cooperation, AJW will assist in overseeing the upgrade of Aero Contractors’ maintenance services to include C-check capabilities for the Boeing 737 Classic, specifically the -300, -400 and -500 variants.

The capability enhancements will enable Aero Contractors to carry out C-checks on its own fleet of three 737s, while the MRO will also be able to begin offering the service to third-party operators in Nigeria and the wider region.

In addition, AJW said it will also manage Aero Contractors’ assets focusing on gaining a return on investment, disposing of the airline’s PW150 engines and providing support with engine shop visit management.

Meanwhile, its investment arm AJW Capital plans to facilitate the acquisition of two new Bombardier Q400 jets for Aero Contractors to operate.