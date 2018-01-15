DFW Instrument, LLC is benefiting from a case of lucky timing with its Universal Vacuum Tester. The tester, which performs maintenance tasks and testing for aircraft safety outflow valves through variable vacuum pressure, is now in high-demand due to a recent EASA airworthiness directive (AD). Issued for ATR42-400 and 500 aircraft, the directive amends time limits and maintenance checks. According to Josh Abelson, DFW Instrument CEO, ADs on procedures rather than parts are fairly rare. Once ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aircraft Outflow Valve Tester In High Demand After EASA Airworthiness Directive".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.