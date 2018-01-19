Aircraft inspections performed by drones are gaining traction within the MRO industry thanks in large part to their ability to dramatically reduce inspection times and improve safety. Drone inspection technology has already been in use within industries such as infrastructure and oil and gas for some time now, but airlines are increasingly finding ways to adopt it as a more regular part of their MRO operations. Here is a rundown of some of the airlines, technology companies and start-ups ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aircraft Drone Inspection Technology".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.