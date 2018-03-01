Airbus has rolled out the first ultra-long-range (ULR) variant of its A350 widebody. Based on the A350-900, the A350 ULR incorporates several engineering changes to extend its range from 8,100nm to 9,700nm – or about 20 hours non-stop flying. Maximum take-off weight is 280 tonnes. To achieve this, the A350-900 ULR has a modified fuel system that can carry an extra 24,000 litres without additional fuel tanks, as well as aerodynamic improvements such as extended winglets. Following ...
