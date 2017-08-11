Airbus is testing a health-monitoring system for A320 avionics bay fans that have been triggering in-service issues, including diversions, due to premature bearing failures. Word of the system comes in an Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report an EasyJet A320 diversion this past January. The aircraft, 1.5 hrs. into a flight from Paphos, Greece, to London Gatwick, was diverted to Athens when the flight crew detected a “whirring noise,” vibration from below the cockpit, ...
