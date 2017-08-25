Airbus is working on a software modification that is expected to address a hydraulic engine driven pump (EDP) failure mode that the manufacturer and regulators have determined poses a fuel tank flammability risk. The issue centers on "a fast temperature rise of [EDP] hydraulic fluid," the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) explains in a related emergency airworthiness directive (AD) issued Aug. 22. "This condition, if not detected and corrected, combined with an inoperative Fuel Tank ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Modifying A350 Software To Fix Hydraulic Overheat Issue".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.