Along with Swiss International Airlines, airBaltic was an early bird in ordering Bombardier’s C Series aircraft. The Latvian carrier has now received seven of its 20 CS300s. “The aircraft has performed beyond company expectations, delivering better overall performance, fuel efficiency and convenience for both staff and the passengers,” a spokesperson says. AirBaltic also subscribed to Bombardier’s analytic service, Flightlink. The most notable benefits expected from ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AirBaltic Utilizes Flightlink On C Series Aircraft".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.