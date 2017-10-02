An Air France operated Airbus A380-800 was forced into making an emergency diversion on Saturday (Sept. 30) after encountering engine issues that led to serious levels of damage. Flight AF66 was on route from Paris to Los Angeles when one of its four Engine Alliance GP7200 powerplants failed near the west of Greenland. The cause of the damage has yet to be determined. Following this, the aircraft landed in Goose Bay military airport in Newfoundland, where all 520 people on board – 496 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air France A380 Endures Engine Damage".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.