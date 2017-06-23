Air Austral has signed an extension to its PBH aftermarket support contract with AAR covering its fleet of two Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The agreement, which began in 2009, will see the French carrier get comprehensive component coverage from the U.S. aftermarket specialist.

Based on Reunion Island, Saint Denis and Saint Pierre in the Indian Ocean, Air Austral operates flights to locations in the Indian Ocean, Europe, Asia and Oceania through two 787-8s, three 777-300ERs and one ATR 72-500.

“The renewal of this PBH contract is a testament to the excellent customer service and flexible component support AAR has provided to Air Austral over the last eight years,” said Nick Price, senior vice president, operations, commercial programmes, AAR.

“Air Austral is positioned in a geographically challenging location, but AAR’s customer support network works seamlessly with the customer to ensure service levels are exceeded.”

Air Austral’s 777 and 787 fleets are covered by AFI KLM E&M, with both agreements extended last year.