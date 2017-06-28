Gabonese scheduled and charter airline Afrijet has enlisted Sabena technics for component pooling and maintenance support for its fleet of two ATR 72-500 aircraft.

The contract will run for the next five years and will see Sabena provide the airline with pool access and repair services for the regional aircraft’s components.

It also includes a dedicated main base kit in Gabon to ensure the continuity and a high dispatch reliability of the flight operations.

Both ATRs on lease from Dublin-base Aergo Capital are expected to enter Afrijet’s fleet from next month and will be operated from its locations Libreville and Port-Gentil.

“This new contract reinforces our company’s leadership in Africa and highlights our willingness to keep developing strong relationships with airlines based in the continent,” said Philippe Delisle, president of Sabena technics DNR.