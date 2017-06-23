AFI KLM E&M and Rolls-Royce announced a maintenance partnership focusing on Trent XWB engine maintenance for Airbus A350 operators at the Paris Air Show on Wednesday (June 21).

As part of a maintenance program overseen by the British engine manufacturer, AFI KLM E&M will develop capabilities for parts on the turbofan engines and their components as part of its CareNetwork.

Rolls-Royce said the move is part of plans to make its MRO network “more capable, competitive and flexible” as its Trent installed base grows.

AFI KLM E&M's airline parent group, Air France KLM, has orders for 25 Trent XWB-powered A350s with another 25 options. The jets will be maintained by AFI KLM E&M at its Paris facility.

Anne Brachet, executive vice president, Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance, said: “Thanks to the engineering capabilities and repairs that we will be developing in partnership with Rolls-Royce, we will bring greater value for the Trent engines products, destined for a long and brilliant career.”