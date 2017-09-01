AFI KLM E&M will provide component support for Delta Air Lines’ Airbus A350 fleet. Under the terms of the agreement, which will run for an undisclosed period, both parties have entered a cooperation for AFI KLM E&M to draw on the component expertise of Delta through its maintenance division Delta TechOps. At facilities in the U.S. and Europe, AFI KLM E&M will carry out component repairs and grant Delta access to its A350 spares pool. “With this new A350 contract, AFI ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AFI KLM E&M To Oversee Delta A350 Parts Support".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.