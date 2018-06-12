ACR Electronics has just acquired Flight Data Systems, which the safety and survival equipment provider says will enhance its growing aviation product and service portfolio. The new acquisition will bring Flight Data Systems into the fold with emergency locator transmitter (ELT)-provider ARTEX and flight data and communications-provider SKYTRAC, which ACR Electronics just acquired last year. According to Michael Wilkerson, ACR Electronics’ vice president, aviation and government ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ACR Electronics Acquires Flight Data Systems".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.