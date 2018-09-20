All large MRO providers are now boosting their global presence of multiple fronts and one of the most hotly contested markets is component maintenance. US company AAR is no exception, and Air Malta has just signed a component support deal that will see AAR provide cost-per-flight-hour support for the European airline’s Airbus A320neo fleet. Air Malta had received similar support from AAR for its A320s and under the new, multiyear deal it will receive airframe, APU and engine line ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AAR Strengthens Global Component Presence".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.