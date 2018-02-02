AAR has named Brian Sartain as senior vice president of repair and engineering services to oversee the business’s MRO services, component repair, engineering services, landing gear offerings and composites market solutions. Sartain has more than 25 years; of industry experience and was most recently as executive vice president aerospace at Chromalloy Gas Turbine. Prior to Chromalloy, he also held senior roles at United Technologies Aerospace Systems and the Goodrich Aerospace ...
