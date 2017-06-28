AAR has further expanded its Middle East business by signing a multi-year agreement for power-by-the-hour component services for Kuwait carrier Wataniya Airways.

The contract will see the U.S. aftermarket provider support Wataniya’s Airbus A320-200 aircraft fleet through its inventory network.

The warehouse facilities in Dubai and the UK will be complimented by a specifically positioned local stock close to Wataniya’s main base in Kuwait.

Deepak Sharma, president, AAR International Supply Chain, said: “With significant component stock in the Middle East, AAR is well-positioned to support Wataniya Airways and its plans for rapid expansion to more than 30 destinations in the first two years of operation.”

Wataniya originally commenced operating in 2009 but ceased services just over two years later as the result of financial difficulties.

However, plans to resurrect the airline were announced in summer 2016 with Wataniya receiving its air operators permit last week. It plans to operate flights from Kuwait throughout the Middle East, Asia, North Africa and Europe.